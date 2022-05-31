Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.05

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$2.37. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 1,853,002 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$869.57 million and a PE ratio of 7.22.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.