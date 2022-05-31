Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Granite City Food & Brewery shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCFB)
Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.
