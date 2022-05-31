Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Greenkraft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Greenkraft, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG.

