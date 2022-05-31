Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Greenkraft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Greenkraft shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,000 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
Greenkraft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GKIT)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenkraft (GKIT)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Greenkraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenkraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.