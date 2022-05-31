Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $7,614,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.