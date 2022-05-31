HighTower Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.