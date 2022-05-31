HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Zevia PBC worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $241,582,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $21,149,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $7,667,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $4,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $2,204,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $161.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 39.61% and a negative return on equity of 211.71%. The company had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 901,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harry Margolis sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $25,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 766,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,010.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,145 shares of company stock valued at $448,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZVIA shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

