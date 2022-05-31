Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Up 57.3% in May

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 791,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Hilltop by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

