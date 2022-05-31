Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.42

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.42 and traded as low as $19.00. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

