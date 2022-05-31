Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.42

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.42 and traded as low as $19.00. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 500 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $64.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL)
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.