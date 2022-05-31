hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.42. hopTo shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 8,600 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

