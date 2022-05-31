Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 211.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

