IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,737 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGMS. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $308,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $99.44. The company has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

