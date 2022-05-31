Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.13 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

