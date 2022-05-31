Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Ingles Markets worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth $2,878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

