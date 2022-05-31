Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.12

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$19.20. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)
