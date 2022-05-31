IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.76

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $24.25. IntriCon shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 6,837 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IIN. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IntriCon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IntriCon by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 625,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after acquiring an additional 92,627 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IntriCon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in IntriCon by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 390,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

