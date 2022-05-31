Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.87

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and traded as low as $32.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 237 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 663.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000.

