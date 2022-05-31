Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,782,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.58 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.08.

