Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Jack in the Box worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JACK. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

