James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $377.67

Shares of James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377.67 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 363 ($4.59). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 363.50 ($4.60), with a volume of 34,273 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.42. The stock has a market cap of £183.19 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 372.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.67.

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company engages in the provision of ship-to-ship transfer services, aerospace engineering, fabrication, design and engineering hazardous area, marine projects, mechanical and electrical and designs, and specialist engineering and structures consultancy designs; provides inspection and monitoring services, such as condition monitoring, construction plant products, onshore geotechnical, hull stress, load cells, marine and offshore safety systems, non-destructive testing, nuclear plants, offshore wind management, PyroSentry, radiation detection equipment, strain rings, structural, and X-ray inspection systems; and offers lifting and handling services, including container weight systems, crane overload monitoring, hose and umbilical reelers, lifting equipment, load links and shackles, marine cranes, and winches and hoists.

