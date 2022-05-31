John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.11

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.11 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 599 ($7.58). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 597 ($7.55), with a volume of 198,459 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 593.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £548.77 million and a P/E ratio of 43.58.
About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)
