John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $200.06

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.06 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.23). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 250.30 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,468,425 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.15).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.83.

In related news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,388.66). Also, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,297.14).

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.