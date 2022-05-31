John Wood Group (LON:WG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $200.06

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.06 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.23). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 250.30 ($3.17), with a volume of 1,468,425 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.15).
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 201.83.
John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
