JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 40,205 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.55% of Malibu Boats worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.65. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Malibu Boats Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.