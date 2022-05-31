JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 82,010 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of GBCI opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

