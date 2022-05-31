JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,845 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Gerdau worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. Research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

