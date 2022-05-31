JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Fabrinet worth $21,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 209,149 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Fabrinet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 478,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fabrinet by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Fabrinet stock opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

