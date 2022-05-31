JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.05 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Eastern Bankshares worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.