JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.33 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Cogent Communications worth $21,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 13.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Cogent Communications by 115.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,250 shares of company stock worth $81,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

