JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.36 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.59% of American Equity Investment Life worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,186,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 617,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of AEL opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

