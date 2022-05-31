JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.76% of Integer worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 29.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Integer by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 24.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

