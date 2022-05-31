JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Ping Identity worth $19,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ping Identity by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ping Identity by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Ping Identity by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after buying an additional 457,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

