JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Popular worth $20,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Popular by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Popular by 189.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter worth about $4,867,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.03. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

