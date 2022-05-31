Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,890 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,108,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $97,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.16. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

