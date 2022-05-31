LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LCNB stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LCNB has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876 over the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LCNB by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LCNB by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

