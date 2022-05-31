Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 42,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $3,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

