Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDP opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

