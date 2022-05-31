Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LTGHY stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.