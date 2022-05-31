Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,728,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,751 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,393,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,877 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,667,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,415,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 811,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

