Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.03

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.03 and traded as low as C$35.89. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 382,340 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.03.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at C$39,566,354.40.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

