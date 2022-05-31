Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.03

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.03 and traded as low as C$35.89. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 382,340 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.03.
In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total transaction of C$1,639,394.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at C$39,566,354.40.
About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
