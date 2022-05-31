Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 766,500 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Livewire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)
