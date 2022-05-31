Lumenpulse (TSE:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.25

Lumenpulse Inc. (TSE:LMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.25 and traded as high as C$21.27. Lumenpulse shares last traded at C$21.25, with a volume of 43,400 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.25.
Lumenpulse Company Profile (TSE:LMP)
Featured Stories
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Lumenpulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumenpulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.