Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

LYEL stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.04.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 3,006.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

