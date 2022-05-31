Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MSGE opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.