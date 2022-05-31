MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.64

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as low as C$18.74. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 25,977 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.
MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
