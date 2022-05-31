MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.64

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and traded as low as C$18.74. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$18.83, with a volume of 25,977 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.94, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.12. Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

