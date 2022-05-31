Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the lowest is $40.90 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $29.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $380.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $395.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $837.90 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $83.45.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

