Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

