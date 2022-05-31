Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

MIT opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Mason Industrial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.