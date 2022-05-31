Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $795.96

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 795.96 ($10.07) and traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.29). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.86), with a volume of 98,724 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($12.83) to GBX 969 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £356.98 million and a PE ratio of -3,500.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 753.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 795.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 150,000 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.87), for a total transaction of £1,170,000 ($1,480,263.16). Also, insider Ravi Tara acquired 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,591.60 ($4,544.03).

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.