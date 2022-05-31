Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.75

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.75. Meggitt shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

