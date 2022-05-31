MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.85 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will report $16.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.33 billion to $17.33 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $68.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.84 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.42 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

