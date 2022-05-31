Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.58

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.58 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 112.25 ($1.42). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 100,161 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on MBH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £109.72 million and a P/E ratio of 18.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

